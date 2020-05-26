Amazon Studios Acquires ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ From Blumhouse & Automatik

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse and Automatik’s supernatural movie Run Sweetheart Run, which made its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is heading to Amazon Studios and Prime Video, Deadline has learned.

The streamer picked up the movie, written and directed by Shana Feste and originally scheduled to have a theatrical release via Blumhouse Tilt on May 8. Run Sweetheart Run had also been selected to be part of this year’s SXSW.

In Run Sweetheart Run, a blind date turns violent and the woman has to get home on foot through Los Angeles as she’s pursued by her date. Pic stars Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), with Clark Gregg (The Avengers) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Star Trek Beyond, House of Sand and Fog).

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Blumhouse and Automatik. We can’t wait to bring this thriller to our global Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios. “Filmmaker Shana Feste takes the audience on a knuckle-bending ride that is sure to keep genre fans on the edge of their seats.”

“As crazy as audiences may find the film protagonist’s experience, I wrote and directed a film that is based on a very personal story for me and I’m thrilled that a global audience will have the chance to see it soon on Amazon Prime,” said Feste. “I’m also grateful to my friends at Universal and Blumhouse for their unending support of the film.”

“Shana is a supremely talented writer and director, and we were fortunate to collaborate with her to help bring her vision to fruition,” said producer Jason Blum. “I’m thrilled that movie loving audiences around the world will get to see the film soon.”

Feste is also a producer on the film with Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno are executive producers.

Run Sweetheart Run is a separate acquisition and isn’t part of the previously announced Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television slate of eight titles. Earlier this spring, Deadline exclusively reported that Amazon picked up the STX-MWM Studios action comedy My Spy, which was also set for a theatrical release before COVID-19 shut down theaters around the globe.