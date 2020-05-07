Amazon Takes Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ For Key International Markets

Amazon Prime Video has boarded drama series Little Fires Everywhere, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and will launch the show in international markets including Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Australia.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) is creator, showrunner and executive producer. Disney Television Studios is handling international rights and struck the deal with Amazon.

Hulu premiered the show in the U.S. in March. Amazon has all territories excluding the U.S., India, Middle East, Africa, Russia and China.

In a joint statement, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington said, “We, at Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, are thrilled that Amazon will be the primary international home for Little Fires Everywhere. Jen Salke and the Amazon team have shared our passion for this spectacular story from the very beginning, making it the perfect home for audiences worldwide.”

“Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington spearheaded Little Fires Everywhere both as talented producers with their production companies Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, and as outstanding actors,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Together with Liz Tigelaar, they have created the type of exciting, exclusive TV content our customers love, making it the perfect title for Prime Video viewers around the world. There is feverish anticipation for this series from fans of the bestselling novel, so we are delighted to make it available to binge for Prime members.”