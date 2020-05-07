Amazon Prime’s ‘Regular Heroes’ Brings Spotlight To Good Deeds, With Alicia Keys Hosting Premiere

The contributions and personal sacrifices of people going above and beyond to support their communities during the COVID-19 crisis is the subject of a new Amazon Prime series.

Regular Heroes is the title of an eight-episode docuseries highlighting the everyday people who are making an impact. The series premieres on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Canada and Australia on Friday, May 8. New episodes of Regular Heroes will be available every Friday. The series will premiere in all other Amazon Prime Video territories May 12.

In addition to shining the spotlight on the heroes’ tireless work and amplifying their efforts in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Chicago, and Seattle, among others, the series will offer support and assistance with donations of goods, services, and more so that they can continue to pay it forward and help their communities.

Amazon

In the premiere episode of Regular Heroes, singer Alicia Keys will help shine a light on Trevor Henry, Burnell Cotlon, and Athena Hayley as they each make personal sacrifices for their families and communities. Additionally, Keys’ new song, Good Job, will be featured in the series. Subsequent episodes with additional talent and heroes will be announced at a later date.

“This show is Amazzziinngg,” said Keys. “So pure and genuine! I’m happy to know this series will not only give support to, but also put a face on the incredible people like Trevor, Burnell and Hayley. They are the ones we clap for each night at 7 PM in New York. These are the Heroes. And I’m so honored to celebrate them.”

“We are so proud to celebrate people who are doing so much to transform the lives of people in their communities. This show is inspired by the individuals who give so much to others every day of the year but even more so during this challenging time. They are true role models and we can’t wait to share their stories with Prime Video customers everywhere,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Regular Heroes is produced by Amazon Studios in association with Philymack, TyTy & Jay Brown Productions and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment. Philip McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Laurence “Jay” Brown, Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and Jordana Starr serve as Executive Producers.