‘All Rise’ And ‘Bull’ Steady In Season Finales; ‘9-1-1’ Tops Monday

CBS was filled with season finales Monday night, with a special pandemic-themed season finale of All Rise delivering a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.06 million viewers. That was followed by Bull (0.7, 6.84M), with both season enders steady with their last fresh episodes. Meanwhile, there was a double helping of The Neighborhood to wrap its second season, with the penultimate episode (0.9, 6.75M) leading into the finale (0.8, 6.49M).

At Fox, 9-1-1 (1.2, 6.78M) conquered the evening, beating out NBC’s The Voice (1.0, 7.31M) which aired a clip show of the reality singing competition which ticked up from last week and netted the night’s largest audience. That was followed by Songland (0.6, 3.84M), which took a two-tenths hit from last week.

All was steady at ABC with The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart (0.6, 2.80M) and The Baker and the Beauty (0.5, 2.30M).

The CW sci-fi drama Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 655,000) slipped from last week, while Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2, 921K) was steady in the demo.