Alfonso Cuaron Backs Campaign To Support Mexico’s Domestic Workers Amid Coronavirus

Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron has lent his voice to a campaign in support of the rights of Mexico’s domestic workers amid the coronavirus crisis. Mexico New Daily reports that the “Care For Those Who Care For You” movement, which has the support of the United Nations, advocates that workers continue to be paid during the pandemic.

“It is our responsibility as employers to pay their wages in this time of uncertainty,” Cuarón said this week. “The objective of this campaign is to remember how important it is to take care of those who care for us and the respect that the workers deserve.”

Cuaron’s 2019 Oscar winning Roma highlighted the plight of Latin American domestic workers. The filmmaker has been associated with the Center for Support and Training for Domestic Employees (CACEH) since late 2018, shortly after Roma was released.

Marcelina Bautista, head of CACEH recently said, “It is not a matter of charity, it is not a favor, it is a right that domestic workers deserve at this time, and we ask for this solidarity from employers so that they continue to pay them, and give them the right to quarantine with wages intact.”

Mexico has over 2.3M domestic workers, many of whom have been left without pay during the crisis. Of the total, 98% don’t have a contract and 96% do not receive social security benefits, per Mexico News.

The local Ministry of Health is launching a pilot program to encourage employers to register their domestic employees, which would offer them health, retirement and childcare benefits.

Mexico has more than 74K confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 8,000 virus-related deaths.