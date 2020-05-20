‘Alex Rider’: Sony Wraps Up More International Deals For Spy Drama

Fresh from inking a deal to make Amazon the UK home of Alex Rider, Sony Pictures Television has agreed a bunch more international sales for its teen spy franchise.

Sony-backed Eleventh Hour Films’ TV adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling novels has been picked up by Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay service in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Starzplay will show the drama — starring Otto Farrant as the eponymous secret agent — across the Middle East and North Africa, while it will also be carried by Kinopoisk HD in Russia.

Alex Rider will also journey to territories including India (Sony Liv), South Korea (Korea Telecom), Portugal, Hungary, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia (AXN), and New Zealand (TVNZ).

The show has been two years in the making and was fully financed by Sony Pictures Television’s International Production and Worldwide Distribution divisions without a network or streamer attached.

Alex Rider will premiere on Amazon in the UK on June 4, while Sony is close to agreeing deals in the U.S. and Australia.