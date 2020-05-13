‘Alex Rider’: Amazon Snags UK Rights To Anthony Horowitz Spy Franchise

Amazon has snapped up the UK rights to Alex Rider, Eleventh Hour Films’ TV adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling teen spy novels.

The streamer will drop the first eight-part series on June 4, featuring Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a British teenager who has unknowingly been trained as a spy since childhood.

Alex Ryder has been two years in the making and was fully financed by Sony Pictures Television’s International Production and Worldwide Distribution divisions without a network or streamer attached.

Eleventh Hour is part-owned by Sony and its CEO Jill Green is the husband of Horowitz. The author has penned 12 books on the reluctant secret agent, selling more than 20M copies worldwide.

Horowitz and Green are executive producers alongside Eve Gutierrez. The series writers are Guy Burt and Andreas Prochaska, who also co-directed the show with Christopher Smith.

Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure also star in the series as members of The Department, an underworld offshoot of MI6 which supports Ryder.

Chris Bird, head of Amazon content in the EU, said: “We know that there is huge anticipation for this TV series imagining of an iconic book franchise, so we’re delighted to have secured this show exclusively for Prime members in the UK.”

“At a time when the world is looking for heroes, who better to come to our aid than Alex Rider?” added Wayne Garvie, Sony Pictures Television’s president of international production.