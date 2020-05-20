Alan Menken To Compose Music & Score For Skydance Animation’s ‘Spellbound’

Eight-time Oscar winning composer and lyricist Alan Menken is set to pen the music and score to Skydance Animation’s upcoming musical fantasy Spellbound.

Menken will team with lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater and music producer Chris Montan.

Skydance

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), Spellbound follows a young girl who must break the spell that has split her kingdom in two.

Menken is known for his award-winning work on Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors, Pocahontas, Newsies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Enchanted and Tangled. His work also includes the onstage musicals Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, A Bronx Tale and Sister Act as well as adaptations of his film work including Newsies.

“Alan Menken’s music defines a generation and is loved by audiences around the world,” said Jenson. “From day one, we knew this magical world would be full of music, and we knew only Alan could bring it to life. With Glenn and Chris onboard, their combined creativity adds so much depth and complexity to the emotions of our characters and this very unique story. It is a true honor to collaborate with this team.”

“I’m thrilled to be united with so many talented collaborators and very much look forward to working with Vicky Jenson, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin,” said Menken. “Spellbound promises to be quite unique and inspiring.”

Slater is a Grammy-winning lyricist who has partnered with Menken on a number of projects including the animated films Tangled and Home on the Range; Broadway’s Sister Act, The Little Mermaid and A Bronx Tale; as well as songs for the television series Galavant. He has previously teamed with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Love Never Dies and School of Rock. In addition to his Grammy, Slater has also been nominated for three Tony Awards, two Emmys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

A 30-year vet, Montan is a Grammy-winning music producer and former President of Walt Disney Music where he was responsible for all Disney and Pixar animated features, all Disney Theatrical stage productions and music for the Walt Disney Theme Parks and Resorts worldwide. During his tenure, soundtracks for ten of the studio’s theatrical releases were certified multi-platinum and he garnered the studio 42 Oscar nominations for music with 16 wins.