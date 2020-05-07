Alamo Drafthouse Launches Curated VOD Platform Alamo On Demand

Alamo Drafthouse has partnered with ScreenPlus and Vista Cinema to serve another helping of cinematic goodness with their own VOD platform Alamo On Demand. The new “video store” is curated by Drafthouse programmers, with studio partners that include Lionsgate, Magnolia Pictures, Neon, among others.

Launching today, Alamo On Demand will include a library of entertainment for rental or purchase that is suitable for the discerning Drafthouse audience.

“I’ll describe the scenario that sold me on the ScreenPlus platform,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman. “Alamo Drafthouse had been promoting Portrait of a Lady on Fire to our guests for months. We love people to see films in the cinema first and foremost, but the reality is not everyone can always make the time for every movie they want to see. This platform allows us to give folks who missed Portrait of a Lady on Fire in cinemas another chance to see it, which is simply an extension of our enthusiasm and support for the film. Alamo On Demand helps us to continue the conversation past the theatrical window and recommend movies we love to our community. And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater.”

“Many of us learned about movies thanks to the staff picks at our local video stores. That’s the spirit of what we’re trying to do with Alamo On Demand,” says Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse Vice President of Content, Sponsorship, and Events. “Even though we can’t gather in theaters right now, our programmers will still be curating new and classic films for our nationwide community of fellow movie lovers, and hosting conversations online as well.”

In the coming weeks, Alamo On Demand will welcome new partners into the fold including Sony Pictures Classics which will bring titles such as Call Me By Your Name, Pain and Glory as well as A Fantastic Woman. In addition, classic films will be introduced. Severin Films will launch the “Brucesploitation” docu Enter the Clones of Bruce , about the hundreds of Bruce Lee copycat films came after his untimely death. This will be paired with a collection of the referenced films available for rental either solo or as a binge package.

Since theaters have closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alamo Drafthouse has been proactive in celebrating film by presenting and giving access to films that cater to their cinephile audiences. At the same time, the continue to advocate for arthouse theaters. They introduced “Alamo-At-Home” which brings the spirit of the Drafthouse into homes through its signature programming series “Terror Tuesday” and “Weird Wednesday. The Austin-based company is also participating in Virtual Cinema, an initiative led by distributors like Kino Lorber, Film Movement and Magnolia Pictures that allows independent theaters to digitally offer new films to their guests.

