Alamo Drafthouse Launches Curated VOD Platform Alamo On Demand

Alamo Drafthouse has partnered with ScreenPlus and Vista Cinema to serve another helping of cinematic goodness with their own VOD platform Alamo On Demand. The new “video store” is curated by Drafthouse programmers, with studio partners that include Lionsgate, Magnolia Pictures, Neon, among others.
Launching today, Alamo On Demand will include a library of entertainment for rental or purchase that is suitable for the discerning Drafthouse audience.
“I’ll describe the scenario that sold me on the ScreenPlus platform,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman. “Alamo Drafthouse had been promoting Portrait of a Lady on Fire to our guests for months. We love people to see films in the cinema first and foremost, but the reality is not everyone can always make the time for every movie they want to see. This platform allows us to give folks who missed Portrait of a Lady on Fire in cinemas another chance to see it, which is simply an extension of our enthusiasm and support for the film. Alamo On Demand helps us to continue the conversation past the theatrical window and recommend movies we love to our community. And in these shuttered days and beyond, these rentals and purchases help support your neighborhood theater.”
“Many of us learned about movies thanks to the staff picks at our local video stores. That’s the spirit of what we’re trying to do with Alamo On Demand,” says Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse Vice President of Content, Sponsorship, and Events. “Even though we can’t gather in theaters right now, our programmers will still be curating new and classic films for our nationwide community of fellow movie lovers, and hosting conversations online as well.”
In the coming weeks, Alamo On Demand will welcome new partners into the fold including Sony Pictures Classics which will bring titles such as Call Me By Your Name, Pain and Glory as well as A Fantastic Woman. In addition, classic films will be introduced. Severin Films will launch the “Brucesploitation” docu Enter the Clones of Bruce , about the hundreds of Bruce Lee copycat films came after his untimely death. This will be paired with a collection of the referenced films available for rental either solo or as a binge package.
Since theaters have closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alamo Drafthouse has been proactive in celebrating film by presenting and giving access to films that cater to their cinephile audiences. At the same time, the continue to advocate for arthouse theaters. They introduced “Alamo-At-Home” which brings the spirit of the Drafthouse into homes through its signature programming series “Terror Tuesday” and “Weird Wednesday. The Austin-based company is also participating in Virtual Cinema, an initiative led by distributors like Kino Lorber, Film Movement and Magnolia Pictures that allows independent theaters to digitally offer new films to their guests.
Below is the slate of current and forthcoming Alamo On Demand partners and titles.
- Lionsgate’s Knives Out, Arkansas, John Wick Chapter 3 -Parabellum, La La Land, A Simple Favor, Apocalypse, Now: Final Cut and Dirty Dancing.
- Neon’s Academy Award Best Picture Winner Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire as well as the documentary premiere of Spaceship Earth.
- Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name, Pain and Glory and A Fantastic Woman
- An exclusive premiere of the new documentary Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl which will include a livestream Q&A and performance by Kate Nash.
- Magnolia Pictures’ RBG, Skate Kitchen and Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins.
- Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s music documentary Junun.
- Severin Films and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s modern masterpiece Santa Sangre.
- Well Go USA’s 2018 South Korean masterpiece Burning starring Steven Yeun and considered by many to be one of the best films of the 2010s.
- Drafthouse Films’ entire catalog, including Academy Award nominees The Act of Killing, The Look of Silence, Bullhead as well as Riz Ahmed’s Four Lions.
- A “movie riffing” screening of the rediscovered cult classic Roar from the renowned comedy collective Master Pancake Theater.
- Shout! Factory’s Ramones-starring classic Rock ‘N’ Roll High School.
- A wealth of restored genre films from American Genre Film Archive like Ed Wood’s Take It Out In Trade and Ninja Zombie.
- Family programming like the New York International Children’s Film Festival’s Kid Flicks One and Two, two programs of award-winning and audience favorite family shorts from the NYICFF 2019 festival, and the 50th anniversary restoration of Harry Nilsson’s The Point.
