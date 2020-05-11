Click to Skip Ad
‘AHS’: Spinoff Series ‘American Horror Stories’ In the Works From Ryan Murphy

The American Horror Story franchise is expanding with a new anthology series spinoff, American Horror Stories. AHS co-creator/executive producer mentioned the new series in a social media post, noting that will feature one hour contained episodes

Sources have described the new project as a companion anthology series to AHS where each episode is a standalone ghost story.

Murphy dropped the news of American Horror Stories in a post about a zoom call with the cast of the mothership American Horror Story anthology series, in which “we reminisced about the good times…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print.” Said Murphy, “It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

Like all Hollywood production, filming of the the next, tenth season of American Horror Story is in limbo, with no start date set yet.

