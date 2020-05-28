‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Kicks Off Final Season Steady; ‘Game On!’ Premiere Tops Wednesday Ratings

It was a Wednesday night of comic book heroes on ABC with the Season 7 premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The superhero series kicked off its final season delivering a 0.4 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.93 million viewers, staying on par with last season’s averages. The network primed the Marvel Cinematic Universe pump with its “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation of Thor: Dark World (0.5, 2.60M), which was down from last week’s airing of Moana.

CBS debut of its freshmen competition series Game On! (0.6, 4.53M) scored primetime’s largest audience. It was followed by encores of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

Over at Fox, the night started with a rerun of Masterchef followed by the second episode of the new game show Ultimate Tag (0.6, 2.06M), which saw a big drop after last week when The Masked Singer finale provided a strong lead-in.

After last week’s season premiere, The CW’s The 100 (0.2, 804,000) held steady in the demo. it was followed by a repeat Bulletproof.

NBC aired repeats of its Chicago franchise.