‘After The Dance’ Reviews ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ Series With Stephen A. Smith Hosting

Stephen A Smith
Invision/AP/Shutterstock

ESPN host and NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith will host a one hour primetime special, After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 PM ET on ABC

The outspoken Smith will be joined by basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and several other NBA legends to discuss their biggest takeaways from the The Last Dance, the 10-part sports documentary chronicling the life and career of basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the celebrated Chicago Bulls’ teams of the 1990s.

The series is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23. The conclusion of the documentary airs Sunday, May 17, on ESPN. 

“After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special” is produced by ESPN and executive produced by Stephen A. Smith.

 

