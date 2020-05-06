AFI Docs Announces Plans For Online Film Festival, ‘Boys State’ Will Open Event

Steven Garza appears in Boys State by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, an official selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Thorsten Thielow. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

The American Film Institute’s annual documentary film festival will be online this year, the latest event to be reimagined in the face of the coronavirus crisis, and it will open with the project Boys State.

The festival will run from June 17 to 21, and films will be available to view on DOCS.AFI.com. The festival traditionally is held in the Washington, D.C. area.

“AFI is committed to the documentary art form in the best of times and in the most challenging of times,” said AFI Festivals director Michael Lumpkin. “Now more than ever, we are dedicated to supporting extraordinary films because the world needs stories that educate, inspire hope and remind us of humanity’s strength. AFI DOCS is here to help.”

Boys State, which won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, follows a group of teenage boys at an annual civics program hosted by the American Legion in Austin, Texas, shedding light on political divisions and other aspects of American democracy through the eyes of youth.

The full slate will be announced on June 10.