A&E Orders 160 More Eps Of ‘Live PD’, Jeff Foxworthy Live Treasure Format & WWE Memorabilia Series

A&E is doubling down on its hit police series Live PD and has ordered a live treasure format fronted by Jeff Foxworthy and series searching for WWE memorabilia.

The cable network is taking the total number of episodes of Live PD to over 450 with the bumper renewal. The three-hour live show hosted by Dan Abrams, which is produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, will hit its 300th episode this summer.

Live PD is exec produced by Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito for Big Fish and Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb, and Brad Abramson for A&E.

What’s It Worth? Live is a treasure format hosted by comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy. Across eight two-hour episodes, the show, broadcast live from Atlanta, will see viewers given the chance to bid of and purchase an array of extremely rare, intriguing and valuable personal treasures, sold by everyday Americans in a real-time marketplace. Foxworthy will be joined by a team of experts to showcase items ranging from antiques to iconic pieces of pop culture.

The show is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media with Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Simon Thomas, Rich Sirop, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry Burns serving as executive producers Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E with A+E Networks holding international rights to the format.

Finally, the network is expanding its partnership with WWE Studios for a wrestling doc series. The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures (w/t) will follow the hunt for iconic and lost WWE memorabilia. WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, will lead a team of collectors and wrestling stars across the country to track down the collectibles.

The series is produced by WWE Studios. Susan Levison and Ben Zierten exec produce alongside Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge for A&E. This comes on top of its previously announced Biography specials of WWE Legends including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series ‘Live PD‘ but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with ‘What’s It Worth? Live.’ These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium ‘Biography’ brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”