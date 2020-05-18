Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

CAA Launches Virtual Edition Of Fifth Annual Moebius Film Festival

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Adam Sandler To Star In ‘Hustle’ Netflix Film

Adam Sandler
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler has signed on to topline the upcoming Netflix feature Hustle, which is being directed by We the Animals helmer Jeremiah Zagar.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters penned the script, which centers on an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. The scout decides to bring him to the States to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the pic alongside LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment label and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

News of Sandler’s project comes a few months after the streaming giant announced it’s extending the deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions to make four more movies.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad