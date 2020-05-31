Actor John Cusack Allegedly Attacked By Police While Filming – Watch Video Of Incident

John Cusack posted on Twitter that he was attacked by Chicago police while filming the protests in that city.

Cusack, whose films include Better Off Dead, Say Anything, Being John Malkovich, High Fidelity and Love & Mercy, is the brother of actresses Anne and Joan Cusack. He has been documenting the Chicago protests that erupted in the wake of Minneapolis man George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Cusack wrote on Twitter: “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

The video posted by Cusack doesn’t show the incident, but audio from it indicates he’s angrily advised to move along by an unknown assailant. There’s then the sound of metal being slammed.

“Alright, alright,” Cusack is heard saying. Cusack also said in a separate tweet that he had been hit by pepper spray while out. He added, “Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event,” Cusack wrote. “This may well be the beginning of end of Trump loathsome era [sic]. Thank god, feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head, a wave peaking.”