AMC’s Acorn TV Picks Up Studio Lambert Drama ‘The Nest’

AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV has acquired The Nest, BBC One’s relationship thriller from Studio Lambert.

The drama, starring Line Of Duty‘s Martin Compston and Peaky Blinders‘ Sophie Rundle, will be made available to Acorn’s 1M subscribers in the U.S. and Canada on July 13.

All3Media International has also sold the drama to pay-TV channel C More in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, while BBC Global Channels has acquired the five-part series in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Spain’s Comunidad Filmin has also picked up the show.

The Nest was created by BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor, and features Compston and Rundle as a wealthy couple with an idyllic life Scotland — except for the fact they are having fertility issues.

A chance encounter with an 18-year-old from Glasgow (played by Sex Education‘s Mirren Mack) gives them the chance of having their dream baby, but the process is far from straightforward.

Studio Lambert’s head of drama Susan Hogg said: “In this gripping and pacey drama, Taylor gives us huge hooks and thrilling twists. The Nest is an extraordinarily emotional story which will resonate with audiences across the globe.”

Maartje Horchner, executive vice president of content at All3Media International, added: “A truly suspenseful thriller exploring love, trust and the cost of being able to buy whatever you want, The Nest features outstanding performances from Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and newcomer Mirren Mack, alongside a skilfully layered story from the acclaimed Nicole Taylor.”

Don Klees, senior vice president of programming at Acorn TV, continued: “After working with our friends at All3Media International on two hugely popular series with the return of Miss Fisher and Blood earlier this year and the upcoming return of Welsh drama Hidden, we’re excited to work with them on this excellent new UK drama.”