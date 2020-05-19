‘Access Hollywood’ Vet Rob Silverstein Named Showrunner Of Meredith’s People Magazine Syndicated Series

Longtime Access Hollywood producer and Access Live creator Rob Silverstein has been tapped as Executive Producer/Showrunner of Meredith Corp.’s new new daily, syndicated half-hour TV show based on the content of the People magazine brand. Silverstein will oversee all aspects of the new program, which will launch in Meredith’s local television markets in fall 2020. He will report to Gary Brown, Senior Vice President of Content for the Meredith Local Media Group. His position is effective immediately.

“Rob is a Hollywood insider and veteran TV producer. He led Access Hollywood for two decades, created and launched Access Live, and produced several Emmy and Golden Globes red carpet specials,” said Brown. “We are thrilled to have someone with Rob’s breadth of experience in this new venture into syndicated programming.”

The half-hour TV program will be inspired by the iconic brand’s combination of celebrity and inspirational human-interest stories including entertainment news, exclusive interviews, feature stories, beauty and style, true crime, and more. The daily strip will air Monday – Friday in all 12 Meredith markets including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw, and Springfield-Holyoke, MA.

Silverstein joined Access Hollywood as a weekend producer and was promoted to executive producer in 1999. He was previously senior producer of the series American Gladiators. He also served as broadcast producer for the Fox News program Front Page; producer for CBS Sports; and executive sports producer for KMOX Radio in St. Louis.