ABC Sets Disney Movie Night With ‘Moana’, ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Up’ & ‘Big Hero 6’

ABC has set its Wonderful World of Disney movie night with the premiere of several iconic feature films to premiere later this month. For four consecutive Wednesday nights, the titles, currently available on Disney+, will be shown in primetime on ABC. Kicking off the series is Disney’s Oscar-nominated Moana on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 PM, followed by Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World, Academy Award-winning films Up from Disney and Pixar and Disney’s Big Hero 6.

Details of the films and schedule follows below.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Moana – Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)

Moana is Disney’s epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Thor: The Dark World – Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: The Dark World” continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of “Thor” and “The Avengers,” Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos … but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor sets upon his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and those he loves … but our universe itself.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Up – Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)

Winner of two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature, Disney and Pixar’s “Up” centers on 78-year-old Carl Fredrickson, a retired balloon salesman who is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. Unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who has never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time – Carl’s front porch! The world’s most unlikely duo reaches new heights and meets fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, the rare 13-foot-tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s unexpected adventures are the most rewarding ones.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Big Hero 6 – Wednesday, June 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT)

Meet Baymax, a lovable personal companion robot who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada in Disney’s “Big Hero 6.” When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to Baymax and his group of friends – who transform into a band of unlikely heroes.