ABC Renews 13 Series, Including Freshmen ‘Stumptown’ & ‘Mixed-ish’, For 2020-21 Season

ABC has renewed 13 more series for 2020-21, eight of them scripted, including freshmen Stumptown and mixed-ish.

The broadcast network has picked up American Housewife, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, Stumptown; reality stalwarts The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars and Shark Tank; as well as the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire revival and newsmagazine 20/20.

They join previously renewed flagship Grey’s Anatomy, which is in the middle of a two-season pickup, spinoff Station 19, The Good Doctor, American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, as well as newly picked up scripted series Big Sky, from David E. Kelley, and Kari Lizer’s Call Your Mother and the recently ordered Supermarket Sweep reboot. This takes it to a total of 22 shows confirmed for the upcoming season.

Freshmen For Life and The Baker and the Beauty remain on the bubble, while Emergence, Single Parents, Schooled, Bless This Mess and Kids Say The Darndest Things have been canceled.

ABC, which is expected to unveil its 2019-20 schedule next month, is the latest broadcaster to make a significant number of renewals in light of the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Most of the renewals are not surprising. The Conners, whose cast signed on for another season in April, and The Goldbergs are two of the top four broadcast comedies, while The Bachelor is a top five entertainment series for the season in adults 18-49.

Three of the new renewals top ten million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms: The Bachelor, The Rookie and A Million Little Things, joining Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, Station 19, American Idol and Modern Family.

ABC also is bringing back two of its freshman series, Cobie Smulders action drama Stumptown, which has been a breakout in digital viewing, and black-ish spinoff mixed-ish as well as utility player American Housewife, which comes back for season 5.

This comes as a number of long-running ABC series, including Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and How to Get Away With Murder, are coming to an end.

“Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love,” said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment.

ABC is coming off the longest winning streak of the season, ranking or tying for No. 1 in adults 18-49 on 10 consecutive weeks — from week of 2/3/20 through week of 4/6/20 — and becoming the No.1 broadcast network among adults 18-49 in entertainment, excluding sports programming, for the 2019-20 season, outright or tied with NBC and Fox depending on which metric is used.

RENEWALS

ABC

American Housewife (left) returns for season 5. The series, which follows a mother of three raising her flawed family in a wealthy Connecticut town, stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes and Ali Wong. Created by Sarah Dunn, it is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners and they exec produce alongside Dunn and Aaron Kaplan.

The Bachelor is searching for love in season 25. Hosted by Chris Harrison, the reality series is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are executive producers.

Black-ish (right) comes back for season 7. The multi-camera comedy stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole and Jeff Meacham. Created by Kenya Barris, who exec produces with Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

The Conners returns for season 3. The Roseanne spin-off, featuring Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J., stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey. Produced by Sara + Tom, it is exec produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers.

Dancing With The Stars waltzes back with season 29. The reality series, based on the British format Strictly Come Dancing, is produced by BBC Studios and exec produced by Andrew Llinares.

The Goldbergs is back for season 8. The 80s comedy stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner with George Segal and Jeff Garlin. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis and Mike Sikowitz are executive producers and the series is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

A Million Little Things (left) returns for season 3. The relationship drama, which follows a gang of friends who are left to pick up the pieces after the death of their friend, stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene and Chance Hurstfield. DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant as executive producers. Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer/director on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment.

Mixed-ish, the black-ish spinoff, gets a second season. Following Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s, the series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Gary Cole. Executive producers are Kenya Barris, Peter Saji, Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Brian Dobbins, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and Anthony Anderson. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

The Rookie (right) will continue to fight crime in season 3. The drama, which follows John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, stars Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers on the series, which is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

Shark Tank is looking for new investments in season 12. The reality series, which is based on the Japanese format, is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television and is exec produced by Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Stumptown scores a second season. Based a graphic novel series following veteran Dex Parios, it stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, with Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy. Created and exec produced by Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood are exec producers. It is produced by ABC Studios.

The reboot of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire gets a second season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the series will continue to feature celebrity contestants playing for charity. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions.

20/20 is back for season 43. The newsmagazine series, which is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach, is produced by ABC News.