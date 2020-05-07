A3 Artists Agency Hires In-House Podcast Producer Samantha Land

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency is bolstering its podcasting initiative with the hiring of its first in-house podcast producer, Samantha Land.

In the newly created role, Land will help take scripted and unscripted podcast concepts developed by clients, and guide them through the complete processes from ideation, to concept development, production, distribution, and ultimately monetization. She will be based out of Los Angeles.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with a creative outlet and viable path for their visions of podcasts,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “Samantha and the rest of the podcast team at A3 will help clients develop and manage podcasts through different variations of style, genre, and approaches.”

Land began her career as a radio producer for Cumulus Media stations in the San Francisco Bay Area (KNBR, KFOG, KGO) and transitioned into the podcasting world at Audible Inc. working as a producer to develop longform original content and premium podcasts. During her time in the podcast industry, Land launched numerous podcasts spanning scripted and unscripted fiction, comedy, sci-fi, kids content, sports, self-help/personal development, and educational programming. Her notable projects include Audible’s Story Party, Bandtastic, Hot Mic with Dan Savage, and Ximalaya FM’s Dallas Mavericks podcast. She most recently served as the production executive at Himalaya Media, where she spearheaded the production of original shows, and also helped facilitate strategic partnerships in both the U.S. and China.

The hiring of Land further establishes A3 as one of the leading talent agencies in podcasting. The agency houses two state-of-the-art podcast studios within its offices: one in LA at the Pacific Design Center and a second at its NYC offices at the Empire State Building.