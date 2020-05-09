‘9-1-1’ Season Finale Rises To Top Monday Ratings; ‘The Voice’ Slips

Fox’s 9-1-1 wrapped its third season on a strong note Monday night, delivering a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netted 7.08 million viewers, good for the series’ biggest audience in a month. The procedural drama pulled through to top the night in the demo, giving Fox the overall victory in the metric.

At NBC, The Voice (0.9, 7.23M) took a one-tenth hit from last week matching its season low, but helping the network to the nightly win in viewers with the help of its musical competition companion Songland (0.7, 3.68M), which climbed a tenth in the demo.

CBS kicked off the night with RuPaul sashaying on to The Price Is Right at Night (0.9, 6.01M), which was on par with last December’s The Price Is Right: Holiday Extravaganza featuring Seth Rogen. Last night’s special was followed on the network by reruns of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and Bull.

ABC held steady in the demo across the board with The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart (0.6, 2.89M) and The Baker and the Beauty (0.5, 2.36M).

Elsewhere, the CW was steady in the demo with fresh episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2, 1.07M) and Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 700,000).