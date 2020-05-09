Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Westworld’ Creators On Season 3 Finale; The Dangers Of AI; The Futures Of Bernard, Dolores & Man In Black

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX Plot Movie That Will Shoot In Space

Read the full story

‘9-1-1’ Finale Promo: Did Connie Britton Lob An F-Bomb – Or Just Stoke An Old Flame?

Connie Britton returns to Fox's '9-1-1; for the season finale. Fox

Here’s one you don’t see every day. Fox just put out a new promo for Night 2 of its season finale of 9-1-1Nothing unusual there, but the clip shows guest star and original series regular Connie Britton using the work “f*ck.”

At least that’s what the closed-caption transcriber heard:

Note that the promo the network sent to the press on embargo is not the one that ended up on YouTube, so we won’t embed it here.

Anyway, Britton’s Abby Clark — who co-starred as a 9-1-1 operator in Season 1 of the series — returns as a victim of a terrible train crash. She calls the emergency line and gets Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Among the first responders at the crash site is Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), the guy everyone calls Buck — and who had a relationship with Abby in that first seasons.

“Buck,” Abby says as she stares at the wreckage. But the hardworking captioner heard it differently.

As if it weren’t enough that the firefight comes face-to-face with the ex who skipped town at the end of Season 1, Abby has a bit of news for Buck, who tries to calm her down: “I am trying to find my fiancé!” she yells.

O Death, where is thy sting?

Part 1 of the two-night 9-1-1 season finale airs at 9 tonight ET/PT, and the wrapup is May 11. Here is the promo that’s out there now:

Connie Britton Returning To ‘9-1-1’ For Two-Part Season 3 Finale – Watch The Promo

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad