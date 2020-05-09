‘9-1-1’ Finale Promo: Did Connie Britton Lob An F-Bomb – Or Just Stoke An Old Flame?

Here’s one you don’t see every day. Fox just put out a new promo for Night 2 of its season finale of 9-1-1. Nothing unusual there, but the clip shows guest star and original series regular Connie Britton using the work “f*ck.”

At least that’s what the closed-caption transcriber heard:

Note that the promo the network sent to the press on embargo is not the one that ended up on YouTube, so we won’t embed it here.

Anyway, Britton’s Abby Clark — who co-starred as a 9-1-1 operator in Season 1 of the series — returns as a victim of a terrible train crash. She calls the emergency line and gets Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Among the first responders at the crash site is Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark), the guy everyone calls Buck — and who had a relationship with Abby in that first seasons.

“Buck,” Abby says as she stares at the wreckage. But the hardworking captioner heard it differently.

As if it weren’t enough that the firefight comes face-to-face with the ex who skipped town at the end of Season 1, Abby has a bit of news for Buck, who tries to calm her down: “I am trying to find my fiancé!” she yells.

O Death, where is thy sting?

Part 1 of the two-night 9-1-1 season finale airs at 9 tonight ET/PT, and the wrapup is May 11. Here is the promo that’s out there now:

