’68 Whiskey’: Paramount Network Series Heads To CBS All Access

CBS All Access has added more content from the ViacomCBS family with Paramount Network’s popular series 68 Whiskey. All 10 episodes of the comedic drama are now available on the streaming service.

Based on the Israeli television series Charlie Golf One, 68 Whiskey premiered on Jan. 15 on the Paramount Network, breaking a new record as the most-watched cable drama series premiere in over a year in Nielsen live+3.

Created by Roberto Benabib, the series follows a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and occasionally a profound sense of purpose to carry them through. Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, Nicholas Coombe and Derek Theler star.

Benabib executive produced the series along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey. Charlie Golf One creator Zion Rubin also executive produced, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel), Danna Stern (yes Studios), Francie Calfo and Michael Lehmann. Lehman also directed the pilot and half the series. The series was produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.