Apple Announces ‘Greatness Code’ Docu Series With Tom Brady and LeBron James

On Wednesday, Apple announced Greatness Code, a short form documentary series co-produced by LeBron James’ Uninterrupted and Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports and directed by Emmy-winner Gotham Chopra (Facebook Watch’s Tom vs. Time). “Greatness Code” will debut globally July 10, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Apple describes Greatness Code as “a landmark, short form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world.” The first season consists of seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined a legendary athlete’s career.

Those athletes include three-time NBA Champion LeBron James, six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Olympic Gold Medalist and co-captain of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Alex Morgan, world’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

Greatness Code is a co-production between powerhouse sports content platforms Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Chopra, Brady, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan; and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Chopra not only directs, but executive produces through Religion of Sports. Maverick Carter executive produces via Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports while Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted.

Greatness Code will stream alongside a growing slate of acclaimed, unscripted Apple Originals including Beastie Boys Story, Visible: Out On Television ,the docus Dads from director Bryce Dallas Howard and the Sundance acquisition Boys State as well as On the Rocks starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Streaming now is the 2019 Sundance Film Festival selection Hala and The Elephant Queen.

The service also premiered the George Nolfi-directed The Banker, which stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson and Nia Long and recently committed to premiering Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Greyhound. It also has an overall deal with legendary director Ridley Scott.