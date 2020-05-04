1091 Lands YA Supernatural Thriller ‘Star Light’

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 has secured all rights to Star Light, a young adult supernatural horror thriller that stars Scout Taylor-Compton (The Runaways), Cameron Johnson (Light as a Feather), Rahart Adams (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Liana Ramirez (Power Rangers Beast Morphers), and Tiffany Shepis (12 Monkeys). Directed by Mitchell Altieri (The Night Watchmen) and Lee Cummings, the film will be available on digital and on-demand August 4.

The plot, co-written by Altieri, Jamal M. Jennings, and Adam Weiss, involves a kind-hearted teenager, Dylan (Johnson), who crashes into a beautiful young woman (Taylor-Compton) while skateboarding. She turns out to be a world famous popstar, who is on the run from her handlers. While he and his group of friends try to help this mysterious woman, unexplained events begin to occur within the home. When Bebe’s threatening handler, Anton, shows up demanding her return, the teenagers’ refusal makes him unleash a barrage of dire and otherworldly consequences that turns a fun graduation party into a night of living hell.

Cheryl Staurulakis at Orama Filmworks, Jeffrey Allard at Indie Entertainment, and Altieri’s San Francisco Independent Cinema are the producers. Executive Producers are Stan Holland and Leo Staurulakis.

“Lee Cummings and I made a film that we think delivers scares and a fun ride, with a talented, young cast. We are thrilled that 1091 will be bringing Star Light to a wide audience,” said Altieri.

“Star Light is a highly entertaining thriller of a film featuring an exciting, fresh young cast and a solid track record of inventive horror courtesy of Mitchell Altieri. We look forward to audiences around the world discovering the film,” said Lev Avery-Peck at 1091.

Staurulakis and Allard negotiated the deal with Avery-Peck.