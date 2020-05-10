Warner Bros Remaking Blake Edwards Classic ‘10’ With ‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes; Julie Andrews Exec Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that a reboot of Blake Edwards hit 1979 comedy 10 is happening at Warner Bros. with Legally Blonde‘s Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith writing. Sue Kroll, through Kroll & Co. Entertainment’s exclusive deal at the Burbank, CA studio, will produce alongside Jeff Nathanson. Julie Andrews and Ashok Amritraj will serve as executive producers.

The original movie, which starred Edwards’ wife Julie Andrews, Dudley Moore and Bo Derek, followed a Hollywood composer going through a mid-life crisis who becomes infatuated with a newly married woman. 10 was a huge box office hit back in the day making close to $75M at the domestic box office.

The new project will take a comedic look at the question of what defines a “perfect 10” in today’s world. The new contemporary re-imagining will be inspired by the original film’s wit, humor and groundbreaking conversations around sexual politics.

Related Story AFI Postpones Its 48th Life Achievement Award Celebrating Julie Andrews, Cites "Current Events"

“10 holds a special place in my heart. It captures Blake’s charisma and his special humor that I so adore. I have long been rather protective about which of Blake’s brilliant works should be re-imagined. I am pleased that today’s film goers will have an opportunity to enjoy a new interpretation of this classic,” remarked Julie Andrews.

10 was nominated for two Oscars for Henry Mancini’s original score as well as the best song he co-penned with Robert Wells, “It’s Easy to Say”. In addition, 10 notched five Golden Globe nominations including Best Comedy/Musical Motion Picture, Andrews as Best Actress Comedy/Musical, Moore in Best Actor Comedy/Musical, Derek in the New Star of the Year category and Mancini’s score.

McCullah and Smith are known for their female comedic sensibility in such movies as 10 Things I Hate About You, and The House Bunny, among others. Peter Dodd is overseeing the project for Warner Bros.

Courtesy

Kroll & Co.

Kroll recently produced the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey which grossed over $202M at the WW box office, and was an EP on the Oscar-winning $436M-plus grossing A Star Is Born. The former Warner Bros. marketing and distribution boss launched her production company Sue & Kroll in 2018. Her upcoming projects in various stages of development include sci-fi action thriller Nemesis with producers Ridley Scott and Jules Daly; an untitled comedy starring Sandra Bullock, who will also produce with Michael Bostick; the action thriller The Six Billion Dollar Man, starring Mark Wahlberg, who also produces alongside Stephen Levinson, Bill Gerber, Scott Faye, and Karen Lauder; a film based on Peter Kornbluth’s Politico article “My Dearest Fidel: A Journalist’s Secret Liaison with Fidel Castro” with producers Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano; and adaptations of Annie Ward’s Beautiful Bad, Jonathan Lethem’s The Feral Detective and Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls.

Amritraj has produced such hits as Bringing Down the House, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance as well as critically acclaimed movies 99 Homes and Shopgirl.

Kroll is represented by CAA and attorney Stewart Brookman, Nathanson by UTA and attorney Adam Kaller, Andrews/The Blake Edwards Trust/Geoffrey Productions by Media Four and attorney Sol Rosenthal, Hyde Park/Amritraj by Schuyler Moore of Greenberg Glusker, McCullah by Seth Jaret, Smith by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Karl Austen.