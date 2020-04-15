‘Game Of Thrones’ VFX Firm Zoic Studios To Adapt AI Thriller ‘Mnemosyne’ With Web Comic Company Tapas Media

EXCLUSIVE: Zoic Studios, the VFX firm behind Game of Thrones and The Twilight Zone, is adapting AI graphic novel thriller Mnemosyne as it steps up its push into original content.

The company has partnered with digital comic book company Tapas Media, which has been described as the YouTube of comics and the Candy Crush for books, on the project, which is being set up for television and cross-platform adaptation.

Mnemosyne, named after the Greek goddess of memory, follows a young woman recovering from a horrible crash who struggles to regain her memory. The more she remembers, the more she fears that her caretakers are her captors and that her memories might not be her own.

The series will be produced by Tapas Media and Zoic with the latter’s founding partners Chris Jones and Loni Peristere and VP of Development Samantha Shear overseeing the project.

It is the latest original project for Zoic Studios, which is working on an adaptation of epic fantasy novel Soleri, written by Michael Johnston and comes after it optioned Christopher Golden’s horror novel Snowblind for a feature film adaptation from screenwriter Amber Alexander.

“We were extremely impressed with how in tune Tapas is with what audiences are consuming right now. Their groundbreaking digital platform for comics delivers a remarkable depth of creative and truly engages with its viewers,” said Zoic Studios Founder, Executive Creative Director Chris Jones. “We look forward to working with Tapas to elevate their rich story and help bring these already dynamic visuals to life.”

“Tapas is very excited to be partnering with Zoic Studios to bring creator Sansa’s incredibly imaginative and thought-provoking story to TV audiences,” added Tapas Creative Executive Brooke Huang. “As we introduce our stories to the entertainment community, it’s a priority for us to find partners who can not only appreciate the creator’s vision, but also share our passion for bringing stories that you can’t find anywhere else to readers and viewers everywhere. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on this shared effort with them.”