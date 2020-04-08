YouTube Originals Offers Some Library Titles For Free During Lockdown

YouTube Originals is razing the paywall on several of its series while people are sheltering at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Among the shows available to stream for a limited time starting today as part of YouTube’s #StayAtHome initiative are Step Up: High Water (Seasons 1-2), Me and My Grandma, Impulse (Seasons 1-2), Foursome (Seasons 1-2), Escape the Night (Seasons 1-4), Sideswiped, Matpat’s Game Lab, Overthinking with Kat & June, Re:Set and The Fake Show.

In addition, several kids and family series will begin to release episodes free-to-stream on YouTube and YouTube Kids over the coming weeks. Sherwood became available today, and others are following soon: We Are Savvy (April 13), Hyperlinked (May 4), Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force (June 1) and Kings of Atlantis (June 29).

Sherwood, Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force and Kings of Atlantis also will be available in multiple languages, YouTube said.