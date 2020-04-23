‘Yellowstone’: Paramount Network Sets Season 3 Premiere As Kevin Costner Drama Moves To Sunday Night

Yellowstone is moving to Sunday nights as the Paramount Network drama returns for its third season on Father’s Day.

The new season of the Kevin Costner-fronted drama will launch on Sunday June 21. The previous two seasons of the show aired on Wednesdays.

This comes as Lost alum Josh Holloway is joining the series as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. Costner returns as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. It also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

Paramount Network will run repeats of season one on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 from 1pm, offering a sneak peek of season three.

Yellowstone continues to be a huge ratings winner for Paramount Network. It was the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. It’s also the brand’s most-watched scripted series ever and Viacom’s most-watched scripted series since 2010. The season-over-season growth for Yellowstone (+55% among P18-49) was the biggest improvement for a season two cable series since Orphan Black in 2013.

In February, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands signed a rich overall and production deal with Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and renewed Yellowstone for a fourth season.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, the series is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David Glasser and Bob Yari.