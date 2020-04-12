WWE Confirms First Known Coronavirus Case

The WWE has confirmed the first COVID-19 case among its ranks.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, which broke the story, the infected individual is an on-camera talent, but not a wrestler. The publication said the person is believed to have contracted the virus after going out to dinner with friends who work in the health care industry.

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete,” WWE said in a statement. “The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

News of the positive case comes as the WWE says it will resume live tapings without fans, starting Monday.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE told ESPN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”