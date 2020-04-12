Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Critically Ill With Likely COVID-19 – UPDATE

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Don Winslow: Top 10 Things Studios, Networks and Streamers Could Do To Treat Authors Better

Read the full story

WWE Confirms First Known Coronavirus Case

WWE
WWE

The WWE has confirmed the first COVID-19 case among its ranks.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, which broke the story, the infected individual is an on-camera talent, but not a wrestler. The publication said the person is believed to have contracted the virus after going out to dinner with friends who work in the health care industry.

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete,” WWE said in a statement. “The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

News of the positive case comes as the WWE says it will resume live tapings without fans, starting Monday.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE told ESPN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad