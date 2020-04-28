WGA Sees Judge Dismiss Antitrust Claims Against Big 3 Agencies; Breach Claims Move Forward

UPDATED with more details: A federal judge has dismissed huge chunks of the WGA’s antitrust lawsuit against Hollywood’s Big 3 talent agencies, but will allow other aspects of its case to proceed to trial. In a ruling handed down Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ruled that the WGA:

1. Lacks antitrust standing to pursue their federal price-fixing claim

2. Lacks organizational standing to bring claims for breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud on behalf of their members.

3. Lacks Article III standing to bring an Unfair Competition Law cause of action on their own behalf.

4. Failed to plead racketeering activity.

5. And failed to state claims upon which relief can be granted with respect to And that their “group boycott claims

Related Story Big 3 Talent Agencies Say COVID-19 Presents New 'Difficulties' In Legal Battle With WGA Over Packaging Fees

The judge, however, denied a motion filed by WME, CAA and UTA to dismiss the guild’s Cartwright Act price-fixing claim, and will allow several individual plaintiffs to pursue their claims in court, including:

1. Their individual claims of breach of fiduciary duty.

2. Their individual Unfair Competition Law claims.

3. And Barbara Hall’s breach of contact claim.

On January 6, the judge denied the WGA’s motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed against it by agencies, which means that all of their complaints can move forward. He heard oral arguments on the WGA’s motion to dismiss the agencies’ claims on January 24.

Read today’s ruling here.

In granting the agencies’ motion to dismiss the guild’s federal price-fixing claim, the judge wrote that the agencies contend that allegations made by the WGA East and West, which are the counterclaimants in the suit, even if accepted as true, “demonstrate that Counterclaimants (the guilds) do not participate in the same market as the Agencies and suffer derivative injury only. In particular, the Agencies contend that Counterclaimants’ allegations demonstrate that they neither buy nor sell packages, and that they do not otherwise participate in any market in which packages are bought and sold.

“In opposition, Counterclaimants do not argue that they buy or sell packages, or that they participate in the talent representation market where packages are bought and sold. Indeed, Counterclaimants’ allegations unambiguously demonstrate that studios—not the Guilds or their writer-members—purchase packages from the Agencies, and that the Agencies and their non-party competitors sell packages to the studios. The core of Counterclaimants’ per se price-fixing claim is that ‘rather than compete with each other, the Agencies and their co-conspirators have instead collusively agreed to propose the same packaging fee terms to [production] studios.’ The injuries Counterclaimants allege—that writer-members suffer decreased profit participation, decreased employment opportunities, decreased production quality, and that the Guilds receive lower union dues while expending money to inform their members of the harms of packaging and publicly advocate against the practice—all derive from the allegedly higher prices paid by production studios that employ writers.

“Accordingly, because Counterclaimants’ allegations demonstrate that they neither buy nor sell talent representation services, and that their injuries are entirely derivative of the allegedly higher prices paid by production studios, Counterclaimants have not shown antitrust injury. The Court therefore GRANTS without leave to amend the Agencies’ motion to dismiss Counterclaimants’ first cause of action for per se price-fixing in violation of the Sherman Act.”

In a major decision favoring the guild, however, the judge ruled that the WGA’s price-fixing claim under California’s antitrust Cartwright Act can move forward. In denying the agencies’ motion to dismiss this aspect of the case, the judge noted that “California requires a high degree of particularity in the pleading of Cartwright Act violations . . . and therefore generalized allegations of antitrust violations are usually insufficient.” Here, the guilds alleged that “in or around 1995-1996, and continuing through to the present,” with the exact start date unknown, the Agencies and their coconspirators entered into a continuing agreement to fix and maintain the 3-3-10 packaging fee structure and to charge the same base license fees to studios.”

The judge noted that the WGA alleges that “this price-fixing conspiracy was set in a meeting by Lee Gabler of CAA and Ari Emanuel of then Endeavor and now WME, and that the Agencies have maintained this price-fixing conspiracy by sharing competitively sensitive information when they jointly package television series. Counterclaimants (the guilds) further allege that they suffered injury from this price-fixing conspiracy in the form of reduced compensation and employment opportunities, and reduced quality of talent representation services. Accordingly, Counterclaimants have pleaded specific factual allegations showing the formation and operation of a conspiracy, wrongful acts done pursuant to the conspiracy, and resulting injury, nudging Counterclaimants’ allegations across the line from conceivable to plausible. The Court accordingly DENIES the Agencies’ motion to dismiss Counterclaimants’ third cause of action for per se price-fixing in violation of the Cartwright Act.”

In granting the agencies’ motion to dismiss the guilds’ group boycott claim, the judge wrote that “To establish a per se violation of Sherman Act for an unlawful group boycott,” the WGA “must plead that there was a horizontal agreement among direct competitors.” He also noted that “mere participation in trade organization meetings where information is exchanged and strategies are advocated does not suggest an illegal agreement.”

Here, he wrote, the guilds allege that the agencies “have entered into a horizontal agreement to: (1) take a common stance with the Guilds in negotiations over a new franchise agreement, (2) refuse to negotiate with the Guilds on an individual basis, (3) threaten lawyers and talent managers with litigation, and (4) blacklist any agency that agrees to the Guilds’ Code of Conduct.” He noted, however, that the WGA’s specific factual allegations show only that the Association of Talent Agents, a trade association of talent agents, (1) stated its disapproval of talent agencies negotiating individually with the Guilds, (2) sent two letters warning of potential legal consequences of having talent managers or attorneys negotiate employment terms for Guild-members, (3) stated that agreeing to the Code of Conduct would hurt a talent agency’s business, and (4) distributed to ATA members one talent agency’s response to the Guilds’ request to negotiate individually.

“Rather than demonstrating a horizontal agreement among competitors, these allegations show, at most, participation by the Agencies ‘in trade association meetings where information is exchanged and strategies are advocated.’”

Further, the WGA’s “allegations that individual talent agencies refused to negotiate individually with the Guilds through similarly worded responses, does not plausibly allege a horizontal agreement among the Agencies,” noting case law that says that “Mere allegations of parallel conduct—even consciously parallel conduct—are insufficient to state a claim under § 1 of the Sherman Act.”

Accordingly, because the guilds “have not plausibly alleged a horizontal agreement among the Agencies, the Court GRANTS the Agencies’ motion to dismiss” the guild’s second and fourth causes of action.

The judge also dismissed the guild’s racketeering allegations, which claimed that packaging fees they received were “illegal kickbacks” from the studios. The core purpose of anti-kickback provisions of the Labor Management Relations Act, the judge found, “is to prevent corruption of employee representatives who are chosen by, and have a statutory duty to represent the interests of, other employees.” As the Agencies correctly argue, although the LMRA has been on the books for over seventy years, Section 302 has been applied only to kickbacks made to union leaders or union-managed retirement funds. Further, (the guilds) have made no showing that prohibiting studios from paying packaging fees to the Agencies furthers the LMRA’s core purpose of ‘preventing corruption of employees representatives who are chosen by . . . other employees.”

Pointing to the WGA’s Working Rule 23, which provides that members may only be represented by agencies that sign an appropriate franchise agreement with the Guilds, the judge also said that “it is the Guilds—not the employee-writers—who choose which talent agencies may represent writers in their negotiations.”

Accordingly, because the WGA’s allegations “do not demonstrate that the Agencies are representatives within the meaning of Section 302, the Court GRANTS without leave to amend the Agencies’ motion to dismiss Counterclaimants’ eighth through eleventh causes of action.”