Writer Peter MacManus Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Television and film scribe Peter MacManus has signed with APA.

A former production executive, MacManus broke into the writers’ ranks when his first pilot, the hitman drama Hurt People landed a pilot order at Cinemax with Graham King’s GK-tvb attached. Since then, he has sold a number of high-profile projects including Johatsu with UCP, Dark Horse based on the graphic novel series, and a reboot of Miami Vice with Chris Morgan for NBC.

On the feature side, MacManus is currently adapting Redneck for Universal Films and Skybound. He also recently served as a Consulting Producer on Syfy’s critically acclaimed series Happy!, and previously worked on The Mist and Satisfaction.

MacManus continues to be repped by Management 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP.