Woody Allen’s ‘Rifkin’s Festival’ Secures Spain Distribution

Rifkin’s Festival, the upcoming Woody Allen pic starring Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel and Gina Gershon, has been picked up by Spanish distribution outfit Tripictures.

The movie tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastián Film Festival. They get caught up in the magic of the festival, the beauty and charm of Spain and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there.

The pic, which is produced by The Mediapro Studio and Gravier Production in co-production with Wildside, shot in San Sebastian last summer. Mediapro Studio Distribution is working with Gravier and Mediapro on international sales.

The movie is eyeing an autumn release in Spain, if cinemas have safely reopened by that point and box office has begun to pick up, a representative of the distributor told us.

The global release calendar is currently up in the air, with many films delayed or heading online early, and a clearer picture is unlikely to emerge until cinemas reopen, likely with coronavirus-preventative measures in place, and people start returning to watch movies.

Due to its setting, Rifkin’s Festival has been tipped for a premiere at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, which is due to run September 18-26, shortly after Venice and Toronto.

Javier Méndez, Chief Creative Officer at The Mediapro Studio, said, “We couldn’t have found a better travelling companion on Rifkin’s Festival than Tripictures to manage distribution in Spain. As producers, we especially appreciate their connection and interest in the film, in addition to their proven love for cinema and extensive experience in the market.”

Tripictures’ releases include Midsommar, The Queen’s Corgi, and Colette, and it has handled the theatrical releases for various Netflix titles in the territory, including Marriage Story and The Irishman. The company released Woody Allen’s 2009 pic Whatever Works in Spain.

“Tripictures has followed the work of Woody Allen for many years,” added Felipe Ortiz, CEO of Tripictures. “We have had the immense satisfaction of distributing Whatever Works, a delightful film for timeless enjoyment. When we learned about Rifkin’s Festival, we immediately wanted to participate in this wonderful project. Furthermore, the story unfolds in San Sebastián, a city we love, naturally. As distributors, what more could you ask for? A Woody Allen project set in our beloved San Sebastian. It is an honor for us at Tripictures to have the opportunity to promote Woody Allen’s latest project in Spain, and I want to thank The Mediapro Studio and its entire team for the opportunity afforded us.”