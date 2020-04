It’s all over for the second time for Will & Grace, as hugs, tearful goodbyes and an empty apartment ushered out the second era for the sitcom.

The cast and creators have taken to social media to bid fans a real-life goodbye after the televised version. We’ll add more as they roll in, but leads Debra Messing and Eric McCormack have already weighed-in.

Here’s a few of the goodbyes:

The time has come! Thank you all for making these #WillandGrace years the most memorable ones. The Fab Four and all of you will always have a special place in my heart ❤️ #WillAndGraceFarewell pic.twitter.com/BVYfIR1kHv — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 24, 2020

Final bows… thank you to every single fan who's been there from day one and those who joined us for the reunion. We love you all… Stay tuned for the farewell retrospective special #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/9ToKMm8Faa — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) April 24, 2020