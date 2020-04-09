A.J. Baime’s Harry S. Truman Book ‘The Accidental President’ In Series Development At Wiip With Scott Bloom & Dylan Clark

EXCLUSIVE: Indie studio wiip has optioned the rights to New York Times bestselling author A.J. Baimes’ book The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World for development as a limited series executive produced by Dylan Clark (The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes).

Scott Bloom (Roosevelt) is attached to pen the adaptation of The Accidental President, which was published in 2017 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. It tells the dramatic story of Harry Truman’s first four months in office, when this unlikely, small-town Washington outsider had to take on Germany, Japan, Stalin and the atomic bomb, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Clark will executive produce via Dylan Clark Productions. wiip’s Paul Lee (Dickinson) and Mark Roybal (No Country For Old Men) executive produce with Roybal and Nate Winslow overseeing the project for the studio. Brian Williams will oversee and produce for Dylan Clark Productions.

Bloom penned the screenplay for Roosevelt, an upcoming drama about another former President, Teddy Roosevelt, which has been set at Paramount as a potential star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio with Martin Scorsese directing.

Baime is the author of Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans, the book which was adapted into the Oscar-winning film Ford v Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. He also penned The Arsenal of Democracy: Detroit, FDR, and an Epic Quest to Arm an America at War. His new book Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul will be published by Houghton Mifflin July 7.

Bloom is repped by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.