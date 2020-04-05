White House COVID-19 Coordinator: Don’t Go To Grocery Store Or Pharmacy Unless Essential

It’s come to this – the White House is now advising everyone not to head to the grocery store or pharmacy in the coming two weeks.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Saturday at a press conference. “This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe.”

The coronavirus is expected to peak over the next two weeks. Already, the US has more than 312,000 confirmed cases – that’s confirmed, as in tested and certified – and an unknown number of asymptomatic people who have the virus. The US now has more than 8,500 deaths.

President Trump also warned that the worst is yet to come.

“This will probably be the toughest week – between this week and next week,” Trump affirmed. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately…there will be death,” he warned.