WHCA Reschedules Annual Dinner For August 29; Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj To Perform

The White House Correspondents’ Association has rescheduled its annual dinner for August 29, with Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj set to perform on the new date.

The event originally was set for April 25 but was postponed because of the coronavirus crisis. The new date will come right after the Democratic and Republican conventions, provided that those events maintain their currently scheduled time frames.

“For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most important story of our lifetimes,” Jonathan Karl, the president of the WHCA and ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, said in a statement. “We hope our rescheduled 2020 dinner will be a chance to celebrate the kind of important journalism we have seen throughout this crisis.”

With several thousand people typically in attendance, the annual dinner raises money for journalism scholarships. The event gathers Beltway media, political figures and other insiders, but President Donald Trump has skipped it for the first three years of his term, breaking with longtime tradition.

Thompson, who will host, and Minhaj, who is featured entertainer, also had been scheduled to perform on the previous date.

The WHCA said that it had consulted with public health and medical officials in setting the new date. The last dinner, in April, 2019, featured no entertainers and instead was headlined by historian Ron Chernow.