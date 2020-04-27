‘When Calls The Heart’ Renewed For Season 8 By Hallmark Channel

When Calls The Heart is returning for an eighth season on Hallmark Channel. Series star Erin Krakow announced the renewal during Sunday’s Season 7 finale. You can watch above.

“From my heart, and home to yours, I am thrilled to announce the all new Season 8 of When Calls the Heart coming next year,” she said. “We can’t wait to see you back in Hope Valley.”

Season 7 was the first full season with Lori Loughlin, who was fired following her arrest in the nationwide college bribery scandal. Full House alum Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged in March 2019 with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as money laundering, in the college admissions scandal. Both have pleaded not guilty. Loughlin’s character Abigail was written off the show at the end of season 6 when it was revealed that she had traveled “back east” to take care of her ailing mother.



When Calls The Heart has been a huge success for Hallmark Channel. As of April 19, the series was averaging 2.4 million total viewers with a 0.24 demo rating.

When Calls the Heart season 8 is slated to return in 2021.