WGA West Calls On CBS To Expand Paid Sick Leave For News Writers During COVID-19 Pandemic

The WGA West is calling on CBS to expand paid sick leave for its news writers who are “putting their health on the line to make sure that vital news continues through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While other essential businesses have taken steps to support their employees’ physical and financial well-being,” the guild says, “CBS refuses to publicly guarantee paid sick leave for any of its news writers beyond the current contractual allotments. For weeks, news writers have asked CBS for assurances that they will have adequate paid sick leave for the duration of the time they, or their loved ones, are dealing with this deadly virus. CBS has remained silent.”

The guild is asking members to sign a petition calling on CBS to “immediately institute” at least 14 paid sick days for guild-represented news, web, digital, and promo writers who are hospitalized with COVID-19; who are placed into, or voluntarily enter into self-isolation and/or quarantine due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, suspected infection, or possible exposure; or who become caregivers to family members or household members diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.

“It is time for CBS to protect its WGAW writers who are working so hard to help protect millions of people in Southern California by keeping them engaged and informed,” the guild says. “It is time for CBS to step up and do the right thing.”