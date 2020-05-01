WGA West To Hold Board Elections In September Despite Pandemic

The WGA West will press on with its board elections in September despite the coronavirus pandemic. “In this time of great disruption, the work of the Guild is more important than ever,” the board told guild members tonight via email. “We welcome your participation in its democratic processes.”

In order to be considered for candidacy by the guild’s nominating committee, the names of potential candidates must be received by the guild no later than May 15. The nominating committee will announce its list of candidates by June 19, though candidates also can run by petition. Their deadline for filing is July 23.

“Each year the Guild conducts an election for eight of the 16 seats on the Board of Directors,” the board said in its message. “Although this is not a normal year – the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives – the Guild continues to do the work of representing writers (albeit remotely) and the Board election will go forward as always.”

Related Story WGA & AMPTP Agree To Extend Current Film & TV Contract; Bargaining To Start Week Of May 11

The nominating committee will recruit at least 12 candidates for the eight open board seats in the September election. The committee looks for potential candidates from the WGA’s various jurisdictions, including feature films, episodic and long-form television (including broadcast, made-for-pay and made-for-basic cable), new media, comedy-variety, daytime serials, animation, interactive, reality, news and documentaries.

“The Guild encourages members to participate in the nomination process,” the guild told its members. “You are invited to suggest names of prospective board candidates, including your own. The nominating committee will consider all potential nominees suggested by members.” Eligible candidates must be current members in good standing for the 12 months immediately preceding the September 2020 election. Successful candidates will be elected for two-year terms.