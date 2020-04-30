WGA & AMPTP Agree To Extend Current Film & TV Contract; Bargaining To Start Week Of May 11

The WGA and the AMPTP have agreed to extend their current film and TV contract to June 30 and to start bargaining during the week of May 11. Their deal had been set to expire Friday night at midnight PT.

“Due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WGA and the AMPTP have agreed to extend the 2017 WGA Minimum Basic Agreement expiration date from May 1 to June 30, 2020,” the guild’s negotiating committee said today in an email to members. “Therefore, writers will continue to be covered by the current contractual terms through the end of June.”

The committee added: “The WGA Negotiating Committee will be meeting via video conference with the AMPTP starting the week of May 11th to negotiate a successor MBA contract. Our entire committee remains committed to gaining the best possible deal for writers. “Thank you for your encouragement and support as we have prepared for this negotiation. Communication from the committee may be limited during the course of negotiations, but we will update you when there are any significant developments.”