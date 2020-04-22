‘Westworld’: HBO Renews Sci-Fi Drama For Season 4

HBO is heading back to Westworld after the WarnerMedia-backed broadcaster on Wednesday renewed the sci-fi Western for a fourth season. This comes after the third season launched its eight-episode run March 15. The first episode, directed by Jonathan Nolan, surpassed 9 million viewers across all platforms.

The series, a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the question of free will, was created for television by Nolan and Lisa Joy. The pair will continue to showrun the series in season four. This comes after they struck a mega overall deal with Amazon Studios last year.

The third season takes place three months after the events of the second season with Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores having escaped Westworld with a few processing cores including that of Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard. Taking residence in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores develops a relationship with Aaron Paul’s Caleb and comes to learn how artificial beings and lower-class humans are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Thandie Newton’s Maeve finds herself in another part of the Delos park, based on Fascist Italy during WWII. Jimmi Simpson’s William, who also left Westworld at the end of the second season, is now haunted by visions of his daughter Emily, played by Katja Herbers and Dolores.

Ed Harris stars as the Man in Black, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., and Michael and Tommy Flanagan also star in Season 3.

“From the Western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

Westworld, which is based on the eponymous film written by Michael Crichton, is exec produced by Nolan & Joy, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson. It is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.