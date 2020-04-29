WarnerMedia Buys Dutch Tech Firm The Widget Company As Part Of Streaming Shift

As it continues its shift to streaming, WarnerMedia has acquired The Widget Co., a Dutch technology provider.

The deal came through its subsidiary, Turner Broadcasting System Europe. TWC operates in the Netherlands and Hungary. Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to TWC’s Linked-In page, the company “puts users at the center of an OTT and TV Everywhere world,” developing tech solutions across connected TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes and mobile apps.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia is getting set for the May 27 launch of HBO Max, which will start off domestically on AT&T platforms as well as Apple TV, YouTube TV and Charter. The task for the tech team readying HBO Max is to be sure it works seamlessly — not only in terms of content, but also in billing, authentication and other areas — across a wide range of devices and territories.

The international rollout will be fairly gradual for HBO Max but is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s internal target of 75 million to 90 million subscribers by 2025. The service is set to be the last of four major new challenges to Netflix, with Disney and Apple having introduced theirs last November, and NBCUniversal starting to roll out Peacock on April 15.

WarnerMedia’s newly minted CEO, Jason Kilar, who was founding CEO of Hulu and also worked at Amazon, will officially begin in his new role in May.