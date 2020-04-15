Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek Takes A Seat On The Company’s Board

Walt Disney said Wednesday its board of directors has elected Disney’s new CEO Bob Chapek to join it – not a surprise after the longtime executive was named to the top job in late February.

“Bob Chapek has demonstrated remarkable leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges that were unimaginable when he became CEO just seven weeks ago, and we’ve watched him navigate this very complex situation with decisiveness and compassion. We are pleased to add Bob to the Board, as we stated we would when he was named CEO,” said Susan Arnold, independent Lead Director of the Disney Board, and Robert Iger, former CEO and now executive chairman and chairman of the board.

Chapek has been at Disney since 1993. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Chapek served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. During his tenure at Parks, Chapek oversaw the opening of Disney’s first theme park and resort in mainland China, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the addition of numerous guest offerings across Disney’s six resort destinations in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including the creation of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. From 2011 to 2015, Chapek was President of the former Disney Consumer Products segment, where he drove a technology-led transformation of the business. He has also served as president of distribution for Walt Disney Studios, and was president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, where he spearheaded the successful “vault strategy” for the company’s iconic films.