Village Roadshow Boards Film Adaptation Of Stephen King Novel ‘The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon’; Christy Hall Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned Stephen King’s psychological horror novel, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, which will be adapted for the screen by Christy Hall, the co-creator and executive producer of the Netflix series, I Am Not Okay With This.

Jon Berg of Stampede Ventures is producing the project alongside It Chapter Two and Doctor Sleep producer Roy Lee of Vertigo, Christine Romero, the former wife of the late George Romero who is best known for the Living Dead films, and Origin Story’s Ryan Silbert.

Originally published in 1999, the book follows 12-year-old Trisha McFarland who strays from the path while she and her recently divorced mother and brother take a hike along a branch of the Appalachian Trail. Lost for days, wandering farther and farther astray, Trisha has only her portable radio for comfort. A huge fan of Tom Gordon, a Boston Red Sox relief pitcher, she listens to baseball games and fantasizes that her hero will save her. Nature isn’t her only adversary, though – something dangerous may be tracking Trisha through the dark woods.

Andrew Childs will serve as executive producer with Village Roadshow’s EVP of Content, Jillian Apfelbaum, overseeing development.

Hall is repped by LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Her series I Am Not Okay With This, which based on the comic book by Charles Forsman, is about a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all the while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken from deep within her.