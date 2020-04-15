Village Roadshow Taps ‘X-Men: First Class’ Writer Ashley Edward Miller To Adapt Video Game ‘Myst’ For Television

EXCLUSIVE: The television adaptation of classic video game Myst has moved forward a level after X-Men: First Class writer Ashley Edward Miller signed on to the Village Roadshow Entertainment Group project.

Miller, who has also written and produced series including Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Black Sails and Lore, will write the pilot and showrun the adaptation.

Myst, which was first released in 1993, is a first-person graphic adventure video game, created by brothers Rand and Robyn Miller and their company Cyan. Village Roadshow will develop and produce alongside the original co-creator Rand Miller and his youngest brother Ryan Miller, as well as Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice at Delve Media.

The Myst canon has over 10,000 years of history, but its primary saga follows Atrus, a brilliant, if a bit naïve, grandson of Anna, a woman who triggers a world-shaping set of events when she discovers the D’ni civilization in a cavern deep below the New Mexico desert. The D’ni have a unique ability to write books that can link to other worlds. The discovery of their ability and the clash of cultures is the catalyst for the Myst novels and games.

Myst was the best-selling PC game of all time until 2002 and has sold over 15M copies. It spawned sequels including Riven in 1997.

Village Roadshow will rely on and expand upon the game’s existing mythology to develop a multi-platform universe that includes film, scripted and unscripted television content.

This comes as the company has been moving aggressively into original television with a raft of projects since former Sony Pictures Television CEO Steve Mosko joined in 2018. The company is adapting Shamim Sarif’s all-female YA thriller novel The Athena Protocol, adapting Ernest Hemingway’s memoir A Moveable Feast for the small screen and rebooting 1960s comedy Hogan’s Heroes.