Videogame Spending Surged 35% In March From Year Earlier

Sales across video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards totaled $1.6 billion in March, up a whopping 35% from a year ago. It’s the highest reported spend for the month since 2008, according to industry research firm NDP Group, and reflects the overall higher engagement with all forms of at-home media and entertainment spurred by COVID-19.

Year to date, spending in 2020 was $3 billion, off 4% from last year, attesting the the giant jump last month.

Sales of video game software that the firm tracks grew 34% in March to $739 million, the highest since 2011. Total first-quarter tracked software spending fell 8% to $1.4 billion,

Hardware sales surged 63% in March to $471 million.

Nine of the top 10 best-selling games for the onth generated higher dollar sales than similarly ranked titles a year ago, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons the best-selling game of March 2020 and the second best-selling game of 2020 year to date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the second best-selling game of March 2020 and is now the best-selling game of 2020 year to date. March sales of Call of Duty franchise titles reached a new all-time high for a March month, exceeding the previous peak set in March 2010.

MLB The Show 20 was the third best-selling game of March 2020, and instantly becomes the fifth best-selling game of 2020. MLB The Show 20 is the fastest-selling game in MLB The Show franchise history, with launch month sales significantly exceeding those of the previous best, MLB The Show 19.