Victoria Justice To Host Nickelodeon’s Rescheduled Kids’ Choice Awards, With Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande & More

Nickelodeon is moving forward with its Kids’ Choice Awards with a new date, and with Victoria Justice as host. Initially scheduled for March 22, the awards ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The newly titled virtually-produced Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together will air Saturday, May 2 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Celebrities scheduled to appear via video include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf. Also scheduled are appearances by cast members of The Avengers: Endgame, and a sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s new live-action series The Astronauts, from Imagine Entertainment.

Leading nominees for the awards show, which honors kids’ favorite celebs, movies, TV shows, games and more, include Avengers: Endgame with 11, followed by Taylor Swift with five noms and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X with four apiece.

Nominees for favorite kids TV show are A Series of Unfortunate Events, All That, Bunk’d, Henry Danger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers and Raven’s Home.

Additionally, NBA champion LeBron James will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, honoring his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education.

Nickelodeon also will support the mission of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, and present within the show a $1 million donation in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Jay Schmalholz serves as Executive Producer.