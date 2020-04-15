Vice TV Sets Weekly News & Talk Show ‘Seat At The Table’ With Former New York Times Columnist Anand Giridharadas

EXCLUSIVE: Former New York Times columnist Anand Giridharadas is to front a primetime news and culture talk show for Vice TV.

Giridharadas, author of Winners Take All, The True American, and India Calling, is hosting weekly series Seat At The Table. The show premieres on Wednesday April 22 at 10pm.

Hour-long show Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas will see the host look at how America really works, and for whom. He will speak to major decision-makers, thinkers, revolutionaries, and artists. The first episode will feature an exclusive interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will discuss the future of the progressive movement and the ways in which this global pandemic should fuel political imagination, as well as a live performance and interview with artist, playwright and musician Taylor Mac.

The show marks Vice’s first project with Giridharadas, who has been a regular on-air contributor to MSNBC. It is produced internally with Giridharadas, Lee Hoffman, and Peter Gaffney exec producing. Tiffani M. Davis is co-executive producer.

It is the network’s latest in its line-up of shows, many of which have been produced in response to COVID-19 including Shelter in Place with Shane Smith, Vice’s Quarantine Hour and Vice News Tonight: Remote.

“I’m excited to be launching Seat at the Table with Vice,” said Giridharadas. “While we never expected to create a show via 26-way video chats in the midst of a global pandemic, this crisis reinforces our show’s mission and purpose: to interrogate and challenge power in a way too seldom seen on cable news, to center people and issues too often kept on the margins, and, in this moment, to report not only on the darkness of the situation but on the possibilities for reimagining the society that are also emerging. We’re going to try to make people think, make them laugh, play some music for them, and more.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Anand, and his millions of followers, to the Vice family. His razor-sharp insights into where we’re heading as a society, and the structural problems many Americans are facing in these challenging times have never been more important,” added Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Vice Television. “In this unprecedented moment, we’re flipping traditional TV norms on their head, viewing the current production environment as an opportunity to continue to tell important stories — rather than as a limitation on the stories we can tell. We’re just getting started.”